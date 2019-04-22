Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs, Wilder vs. Breazeale
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The year in boxing thus far has been really all may fans could ask for after 2018 gave us a lot to remember. We're not even halfway through 2019, though, so there's still plenty of action still to come with some of the most notable champions in the sweet science still yet to hit the ring. Plenty of the boxing action that we crave is headed our way as the summer months quickly creep up.
We started 2019 with a bit of business in the welterweight division as Manny Pacquiao dominated Adrien Broner for an easy decision win that could set up a Floyd Mayweather rematch. Now, we have plenty of big names still to look forward to the rest of the year. Canelo Alvarez takes on Danny Jacobs on Cinco de Mayo weekend and heavyweights take center stage in late May and early June with Joshua, Wilder and Tyson Fury all in action.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|April 26
|Inglewood, California
|Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) vs. Juan Francisco Estrada
|WBC junior bantamweight title
|DAZN
|May 4
|Las Vegas
|Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Daniel Jacobs
|Middleweight unification
|DAZN
|May 11
|Fairfax, Virginia
|Jarrett Hurd (c) vs. Julian Williams
|IBF/WBA junior middleweight titles
|Fox
|May 18
|Brooklyn
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Domonic Breazeale
|WBC heavyweight title
|Showtime
|May 18
|Stevenage, England
|Billy Joe Saunders Shefat Isufi
|WBO interim super middleweight title
|ESPN+
|May 25
|Oxon Hill, Maryland
|Oleksandr Usyk vs. Carlos Takam
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|June 1
|New York
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. TBD
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|June 8
|Reno, Nevada
|Oscar Valdez (c) vs. TBD
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN
|June 8
|New York
|Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls
|Super middleweights
|DAZN
|June 15
|Paradise, Nevada
|Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz
|Heavyweights
|ESPN
|June 21
|Indio, California
|Andrew Cancio (c) vs. Alberto Machado
|WBA "regular" junior lightweight title
|DAZN
