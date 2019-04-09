Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Canelo vs. Daniel Jacobs, Lomachenko vs. Crolla

After 2018 gave us some great fights and amazing knockouts we will remember for years, 2019 may be even bigger. There's a chance we get an undisputed heavyweight champion if Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are able to reach an agreement. But we're also set to see business pick up at welterweight, where a ton of the young guns are finally getting marquee matchups they deserve.

We started 2019 with a bit of business in the welterweight division as Manny Pacquiao dominated Adrien Broner for an easy decision win that could set up a Floyd Mayweather rematch. Now, we have plenty of big names still to look forward to the rest of the year. Terence Crawford is back in action when he battles Amir Khan on PPV, Canelo Alvarez takes on Danny Jacobs on Cinco de Mayo weekend and heavyweights take center stage in late May and early June with Joshua, Wilder and Tyson Fury all in action.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.