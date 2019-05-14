Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Deontay Wilder vs. Dominic Breazeale, Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
Boxing continues to deliver in a big way for fans across the world in 2019 with big fights and huge names all competing so far in 2019. We started off with Manny Pacquiao scoring a decision win over Adrien Broner in January before seeing more welterweights take to the ring in huge showcase bouts. Errol Spence proved to be too much for Mikey Garcia, Terence Crawford dominated Amir Khan, Keith Thurman outlasted Josesito Lopez and Danny Garcia battered Adrian Granados. Now, the 147-pound division is set for some big business later this year.
In May, we saw Canelo Alvarez prove once again why he is one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world with a decision win over Daniel Jacobs. If all goes according to plan, we could see the trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin later in 2019.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Now, we have plenty of big names still to look forward to the rest of the year. Heavyweights take center stage later this month and early June with Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury all in action. And one more name to consider enters the heavyweight division as former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk makes his debut in the division against Carlos Takam.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2018 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|May 18
|Brooklyn
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Dominic Breazeale
|WBC heavyweight title
|Showtime
|May 18
|Stevenage, England
|Billy Joe Saunders vs. Shefat Isufi
|WBO interim super middleweight title
|ESPN+
|June 1
|New York
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. Andy Ruiz
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|June 8
|Reno, Nevada
|Oscar Valdez (c) vs. Jason Sanchez
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN
|June 8
|New York
|Gennady Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls
|Super middleweights
|DAZN
|June 15
|Paradise, Nevada
|Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz
|Heavyweights
|ESPN
|June 21
|Indio, California
|Andrew Cancio (c) vs. Alberto Machado
|WBA "regular" junior lightweight title
|DAZN
|June 23
|Las Vegas
|Tony Harrison (c) vs. Jermell Charlo
|WBC junior middleweight title
|Fox
|June 29
|Houston
|Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Brandon Adams
|WBC interim middleweight title
|Showtime
|June 29
|Providence, R.I.
|Demetrius Andrade vs. Maciej Sulecki
|WBO middleweight title
|DAZN
|July 19
|Oxon Hill, Maryland
|Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Masayoshi Nakatani
|Lightweights
|ESPN+
|July 20
|TBD
|Keith Thurman (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao
|WBC welterweight title
|Fox PPV
-
Wilder wants to end Breazeale's life
Wilder did not hold back during his media workout for Saturday's showdown
-
Alvarez ordered to defend IBF belt
Alvarez won the belt less than two weeks ago when he defeated Daniel Jacobs by unanimous d...
-
Boxing pound for pound rankings update
Canelo has never had this strong of an argument after beating another top challenger at mi...
-
Berchelt dominates Vargas to retain belt
Vargas' corner stopped the bout after the sixth round to protect their fighter
-
Williams scores upset win over Hurd
The two fighters put on an absolute show for fight fans in Virginia on Saturday night
-
Pacquiao vs. Thurman set for July
Pacquiao and Thurman have some big business to look forward to this summer