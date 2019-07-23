Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell, Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter

After a tremendous 2018, boxing picked up right where it fall off. The beginning of 2019 gave us some amazing highlights with upsets abound and insane knockouts, including Deontay Wilder's dismantling of Dominic Breazeale. Then in July, living legend Manny Pacquiao turned back the clock to give us one of the best fights of the year against WBA champion Keith Thurman to claim the only welterweight title that has eluded him in his illustrious career.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

We still have plenty of business to look forward to this year, including the other piece of the PBC welterweight showdown when Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter meet in September to unify the IBF and WBC 147-pound titles. Plus in August, Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to defend his set of lightweight titles on enemy soil when he faces off with Luke Campbell in London.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.