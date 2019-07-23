Boxing schedule for 2019 highlighted by Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell, Errol Spence vs. Shawn Porter
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
After a tremendous 2018, boxing picked up right where it fall off. The beginning of 2019 gave us some amazing highlights with upsets abound and insane knockouts, including Deontay Wilder's dismantling of Dominic Breazeale. Then in July, living legend Manny Pacquiao turned back the clock to give us one of the best fights of the year against WBA champion Keith Thurman to claim the only welterweight title that has eluded him in his illustrious career.
We still have plenty of business to look forward to this year, including the other piece of the PBC welterweight showdown when Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter meet in September to unify the IBF and WBC 147-pound titles. Plus in August, Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to defend his set of lightweight titles on enemy soil when he faces off with Luke Campbell in London.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2019 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|July 27
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Ricardo Nunez
|WBC junior lightweight title
|Showtime
|July 27
|Arlington, Texas
|Maurice Hooker vs. Jose Ramirez
|Junior welterweight unification
|DAZN
|Aug. 3
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz
|Featherweights
|ESPN+
|Aug. 3
|New York
|Adam Kownacki vs. Chris Arreola
|Heavyweights
|Fox
|Aug. 10
|Philadelphia
|Carl Frampton vs. Emmanuel Dominguez
|Featherweights
|ESPN+
|Aug. 17
|Los Angeles
|Emmanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Francisco De Vaca
|WBO junior featherweight title
|ESPN
|Aug. 24
|Chelyabinsk, Russia
|Sergey Kovalev (c) vs. Anthony Yarde
|WBO light heavyweight title
|ESPN+
|Aug. 24
|Edinburg, Texas
|Brandon Figueroa (c) vs. Javier Nicholas Chacon
|WBA interim junior featherweight title
|FS1
|Aug. 31
|London
|Vasiliy Lomachenko (c) vs. Luke Campbell
|Unified lightweight title
|ESPN+
|Aug. 31
|Minneapolis
|Erislandy Lara vs. Ramon Alvarez
|Junior middleweights
|Fox
|Sept. 28
|Los Angeles
|Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter
|IBF and WBC welterweight unification
|Fox PPV
-
Maxim Dadashev dies at age 28
Dadashev sustained the injuries during an 11th-round TKO loss on Friday
-
Dadashev in coma after brain surgery
Dadashev left the arena on a stretcher after his trainer, Buddy McGirt, stopped the fight after...
-
Pacquiao outpoints Thurman to win title
The Filipino legend brawled with the previously unbeaten Thurman to claim the WBA welterweight...
-
Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight purses
PacMan will take home quite the haul for his efforts on Saturday night in Las Vegas
-
How to watch Pacquiao vs. Thurman
All the info you need to watch the welterweight world title bout on Saturday night
-
Plant makes quick work of Lee
Plant is ready to start making unification fights at 168 pounds after another win