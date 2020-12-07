After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. Now, as we get toward the final two months of the year, things are going out with a bang.

A new unified lightweight champion was crowned in October when Teofimo Lopez Jr. shocked many with his unanimous decision win over pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko. Plus, Gervonta "Tank" Davis proved why he may be the most devastating puncher in the lower weight classes with a vicious knockout of Leo Santa Cruz. Plus, Naoya Inoue once again scored a brutal finish, this time over Jason Moloney.

Then in November, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. may have showed us that they still have a thing or two up their sleeves when they fought to a draw in an exhibition match in Los Angeles. The pair of fighters with a combined age of 105, fought hard over eight, two-minutes rounds in the main event of a PPV sure to produce massive numbers.

Plus, Errol Spence Jr. made his return to the ring with a dominant decision over Danny Garcia to retain his two welterweight titles.

With three weeks to go in 2020, there's still some heavy hitters to come. It gets started on Dec. 12 when unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua takes on Kubrat Pulev in a pivotal showdown. Then, Canelo Alvarez makes his lone appearance in 2020 after months of litigation with Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN. The super middleweight champion will look to unify titles with Callum Smith when the two meet in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 19.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.