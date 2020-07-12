The pandemic era of boxing has been light on high-profile bouts, but not short on intrigue. In recent weeks, heavy favorites have gone down multiple times as Top Rank brought the sport back from hiatus with a series of shows in Las Vegas. In the most notable result from boxing's return, Andrew Maloney was upset by Joshua Franco, losing his WBA super flyweight championship in the process.

Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing recently announced his own plans to return, holding a series of events in August from Hearn's own backyard in London. A clash between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin for Whyte's interim WBC heavyweight championship may be the biggest fight on the schedule. The other standout world title fight on the schedule features Jamel Herring defending the the WBO junior welterweight title against Jonathan Oquendo. That fight was originally slated for July 2, but Herring tested positive for COVID-19 and the fight was delayed to July 14 assuming Herring is cleared.

There's hope the end of the year could see some of the biggest planned fights, including the rubber match between heavyweight champ Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. But the biggest possible fights are likely on hold until fans can attend to drive a live gate to support the purses involved.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.