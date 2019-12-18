Boxing schedule for 2020 features Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The early portion of 2020 is littered with interesting fights, including a highly demanded rematch for the WBC heavyweight championship between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. But the heavyweight championship fight is hardly the only meaningful clash on the schedule.
The year will kick off with Claressa Shields and Ivana Habazin finally throwing down for Shields' WBC and WBO junior middleweight titles on Jan. 10. Shields and Habazin were to meet in October before Habazin's trainer was hit with a brutal cheap shot from Shields' brother at the weigh-in for the fight, leading to serious injuries and the cancellation of the bout.
February will come to a close with Wilder and Fury strapping on the gloves to run back their classic -- and controversial -- December 2018 clash. Fury climbed off the canvas from a brutal knockdown in a fight many felt he won only to hear the final scorecards read as a draw. Will the winner face fellow heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua in a massive unification match later in the year? That's one of the big questions for boxing as 2020 gets underway.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Jan. 10
|Atlantic City, New Jersey
|Claressa Shields (c) vs. Ivana Habazin
|WBC/WBO junior middleweight title
|Showtime
|Jan. 18
|Philadelphia
|Julian Williams (c) vs. Jeison Rosario
|IBF/WBA junior middleweight titles
|FOX
|Jan. 18
|Verona, New York
|Eleider Alvarez vs. Michael Seals
|Light heavyweights
|ESPN
|Jan. 25
|New York
|Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach
|Welterweights
|Showtime
|Jan. 30
|Miami
|Demetrius Andrade (c) vs. Luke Keeler
|WBO middleweight title
|DAZN
|Feb. 1
|Haikou, China
|Jose Ramirez (c) vs. Viktor Postol
|WBC/WBO junior welterweight titles
|ESPN
|Feb. 22
|TBA
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury
|WBC heavyweight title
|ESPN/FOX PPV
-
