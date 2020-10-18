After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. While those cards lacked top-tier names and championship fights, the boxing calendar is now filling with big fights, highlighted by a series of PBC events on Showtime and Showtime pay-per-view.
Jermell and Jermall Charlo showed why they are two of the best boxers in the world in September with wins over Jeison Rosario and Serigy Derevyanchenko during a Showtime PPV doubleheader. The duo have just one loss combined to their resumes and it was avenged.
Then in October, we saw a new unified lightweight champion crowned as Teofimo Lopez Jr. shocked many with his unanimous decision win over pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko. There's still more action to be had in October, however, as Gervonta Davis returns when he faces off with Leo Santa Cruz on Showtime PPV on Oct. 31. Plus, heavyweight Aleksandr Usyk and bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue also fight on Halloween.
Then there's the super exhibition everyone is talking about in November. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are set to face off in an exhibition match on Nov. 28 in California. The bout was originally expected to take place on Sept. 12, but has been delayed, according to reports. While many of the details are still to be determined, seeing a pair of former champions mixed it up in their 50s will be worth the PPV price.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Oct. 24
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton
|IBF interim welterweight title
|Showtime
|Oct. 31
|England
|Aleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck Chisora
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|Oct. 31
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (c)
|WBA lightweight and WBA junior lightweight titles
|Showtime PPV
|Oct. 31
|Las Vegas
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Jason Moloney
|IBF, Ring bantamweight titles
|ESPN+
|Nov. 21
|TBA
|Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte
|Heavyweights
|DAZN
|Nov. 27
|Kansas City, Missori
|Vaughn Alexander vs. DeAndre Neal
|Super middleweights
|CBSSN
|Nov. 28
|London
|Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce
|Heavyweights
|TBD
|Nov. 28
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda
|Junior lightweights
|Showtime
|Nov. 28
|Los Angeles
|Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.
|Heavyweight exhibition
|Triller PPV
|Dec. 5
|TBD
|Luke Campbell vs. Ryan Garcia
|Interim WBC lightweight title
|DAZN
|Dec. 5
|Dallas, Texas
|Errol Spence (c) vs. Danny Garcia
|Unified welterweight titles
|Fox PPV
|Dec. 12
|London
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. Kubrat Pulev
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|Dec. 12
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Nordine Oubaali (c) vs. Nonito Donaire
|WBC bantamweight title
|Showtime