After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. While those cards lacked top-tier names and championship fights, the boxing calendar is now filling with big fights, highlighted by a series of PBC events on Showtime and Showtime pay-per-view.

Jermell and Jermall Charlo showed why they are two of the best boxers in the world in September with wins over Jeison Rosario and Serigy Derevyanchenko during a Showtime PPV doubleheader. The duo have just one loss combined to their resumes and it was avenged. 

Then in October, we saw a new unified lightweight champion crowned as Teofimo Lopez Jr. shocked many with his unanimous decision win over pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko. There's still more action to be had in October, however, as Gervonta Davis returns when he faces off with Leo Santa Cruz on Showtime PPV on Oct. 31. Plus, heavyweight Aleksandr Usyk and bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue also fight on Halloween.

Then there's the super exhibition everyone is talking about in November. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are set to face off in an exhibition match on Nov. 28 in California. The bout was originally expected to take place on Sept. 12, but has been delayed, according to reports. While many of the details are still to be determined, seeing a pair of former champions mixed it up in their 50s will be worth the PPV price.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Oct. 24Uncasville, ConnecticutSergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton
IBF interim welterweight title
Showtime
Oct. 31EnglandAleksandr Usyk vs. Dereck ChisoraHeavyweightsDAZN
Oct. 31Uncasville, ConnecticutGervonta Davis (c) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (c)
WBA lightweight and WBA junior lightweight titles
Showtime PPV
Oct. 31Las VegasNaoya Inoue (c) vs. Jason MoloneyIBF, Ring bantamweight titlesESPN+
Nov. 21TBAAlexander Povetkin vs. Dillian WhyteHeavyweightsDAZN
Nov. 27Kansas City, MissoriVaughn Alexander vs. DeAndre Neal
Super middleweightsCBSSN
Nov. 28LondonDaniel Dubois vs. Joe JoyceHeavyweightsTBD
Nov. 28Uncasville, ConnecticutChris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda
Junior lightweightsShowtime
Nov. 28Los AngelesMike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Heavyweight exhibitionTriller PPV
Dec. 5TBDLuke Campbell vs. Ryan GarciaInterim WBC lightweight titleDAZN
Dec. 5Dallas, TexasErrol Spence (c) vs. Danny GarciaUnified welterweight titlesFox PPV
Dec. 12LondonAnthony Joshua (c) vs. Kubrat PulevUnified heavyweight titlesDAZN
Dec. 12Uncasville, ConnecticutNordine Oubaali (c) vs. Nonito Donaire
WBC bantamweight title
Showtime