Boxing schedule for 2020 highlighted by Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas

The early portion of 2020 is littered with interesting fights, including a highly demanded rematch for the WBC heavyweight championship between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. But the heavyweight championship fight is hardly the only meaningful clash on the schedule.

We kicked off 2020 with Claressa Shields winning her grudge match against Ivana Habazin in decisive fashion. Plus, Danny Garcia and Jarrett Hurd scored bounce-back victories to get their year's off on the right foot.

Now we head to Allentown, Pennsylvania, as WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. return to the ring when he takes on Tugstsogt Nyambayar on Showtime.

February will come to a close with Wilder and Fury strapping on the gloves to run back their classic -- and controversial -- December 2018 clash. Fury climbed off the canvas from a brutal knockdown in a fight many felt he won only to hear the final scorecards read as a draw. Will the winner face fellow heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua in a massive unification match later in the year? That's one of the big questions for boxing as 2020 gets underway.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.