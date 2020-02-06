Boxing schedule for 2020 highlighted by Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
The early portion of 2020 is littered with interesting fights, including a highly demanded rematch for the WBC heavyweight championship between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. But the heavyweight championship fight is hardly the only meaningful clash on the schedule.
We kicked off 2020 with Claressa Shields winning her grudge match against Ivana Habazin in decisive fashion. Plus, Danny Garcia and Jarrett Hurd scored bounce-back victories to get their year's off on the right foot.
Now we head to Allentown, Pennsylvania, as WBC featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. return to the ring when he takes on Tugstsogt Nyambayar on Showtime.
February will come to a close with Wilder and Fury strapping on the gloves to run back their classic -- and controversial -- December 2018 clash. Fury climbed off the canvas from a brutal knockdown in a fight many felt he won only to hear the final scorecards read as a draw. Will the winner face fellow heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua in a massive unification match later in the year? That's one of the big questions for boxing as 2020 gets underway.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Feb. 8
|Allentown, Pennsylvania
|Gary Russell Jr. (c) vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar
|WBC featherweight title
|Showtime
|Feb. 15
|Nashville
|Caleb Plant (c) vs. Vincent Feigenbutz
|IBF super middleweight title
|FOX
|Feb. 22
|Las Vegas
|Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury
|WBC heavyweight title
|ESPN/FOX PPV
|Feb. 29
|Frisco, Texas
|Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas
|Welterweights
|DAZN
|March 7
|New York
|Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius
|Heavyweights
|FOX
|March 14
|New York
|Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. Miguel Marriaga
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN
|March 14
|Oxon Hill, Maryland
|James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez
|Middleweights
|FS1
|March 21
|Riga, Lativa
|Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Breidis
|WBSS cruiserweight final
|DAZN
|March 28
|Quebec City, Canada
|Artur Beterbiev (c) vs. Meng Fanlong
|WBC light heavyweight title
|ESPN
|April 25
|Las Vegas
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. John Riel Casimero (c)
|Bantamweight unification
|ESPN
