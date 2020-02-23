Boxing schedule for 2020 highlighted by Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero

Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along

Boxing is off and running in 2020 after some big bouts to start the year. None were bigger than Tyson Fury's destructive TKO victory over Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight crown in February. Plus, Danny Garcia is looking for another title opportunity after outpointing Ivan Redkach.

Now, we start our turn toward spring and some important fights for the title landscape are set to take place. Fans head to Texas this week for the return of Mikey Garcia as he takes on Jessie Vargas in a welterweight contest. Garcia is hoping to get back into the title conversation in multiple divisions after falling short against Errol Spence last March.

Plus, some rising stars like Naoya Inoue and Shakur Stevenson have their next bouts on the calendar.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Feb. 29Frisco, Texas
Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie VargasWelterweightsDAZN
March 7New YorkAdam Kownacki vs. Robert HeleniusHeavyweightsFOX
March 14New YorkShakur Stevenson (c) vs. Miguel MarriagaWBO featherweight titleESPN
March 14Oxon Hill, MarylandJames Kirkland vs. Marcos HernandezMiddleweightsFS1
March 21Riga, LatviaYunier Dorticos vs. Mairis BreidisWBSS cruiserweight finalDAZN
March 28Quebec City, CanadaArtur Beterbiev (c) vs. Meng FanlongWBC light heavyweight titleESPN
March 28Inglewood, CaliforniaVergil Ortiz vs. Samuel VargasWelterweightsDAZN
April 25Las VegasNaoya Inoue (c) vs. John Riel Casimero (c)Bantamweight unificationESPN
May 9Fresno, CaliforniaJose Ramirez (c) vs. Viktor PostolWBC/WBO junior welterweight titleESPN
