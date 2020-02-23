Boxing schedule for 2020 highlighted by Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero

Boxing is off and running in 2020 after some big bouts to start the year. None were bigger than Tyson Fury's destructive TKO victory over Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight crown in February. Plus, Danny Garcia is looking for another title opportunity after outpointing Ivan Redkach.

Now, we start our turn toward spring and some important fights for the title landscape are set to take place. Fans head to Texas this week for the return of Mikey Garcia as he takes on Jessie Vargas in a welterweight contest. Garcia is hoping to get back into the title conversation in multiple divisions after falling short against Errol Spence last March.

Plus, some rising stars like Naoya Inoue and Shakur Stevenson have their next bouts on the calendar.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.