Boxing schedule for 2020 highlighted by Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
Boxing is off and running in 2020 after some big bouts to start the year. None were bigger than Tyson Fury's destructive TKO victory over Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight crown in February. Plus, Danny Garcia is looking for another title opportunity after outpointing Ivan Redkach.
Now, we start our turn toward spring and some important fights for the title landscape are set to take place. Fans head to Texas this week for the return of Mikey Garcia as he takes on Jessie Vargas in a welterweight contest. Garcia is hoping to get back into the title conversation in multiple divisions after falling short against Errol Spence last March.
Plus, some rising stars like Naoya Inoue and Shakur Stevenson have their next bouts on the calendar.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|Feb. 29
|Frisco, Texas
|Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas
|Welterweights
|DAZN
|March 7
|New York
|Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius
|Heavyweights
|FOX
|March 14
|New York
|Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. Miguel Marriaga
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN
|March 14
|Oxon Hill, Maryland
|James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez
|Middleweights
|FS1
|March 21
|Riga, Latvia
|Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Breidis
|WBSS cruiserweight final
|DAZN
|March 28
|Quebec City, Canada
|Artur Beterbiev (c) vs. Meng Fanlong
|WBC light heavyweight title
|ESPN
|March 28
|Inglewood, California
|Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Vargas
|Welterweights
|DAZN
|April 25
|Las Vegas
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. John Riel Casimero (c)
|Bantamweight unification
|ESPN
|May 9
|Fresno, California
|Jose Ramirez (c) vs. Viktor Postol
|WBC/WBO junior welterweight title
|ESPN
-
Fury sings 'American Pie' post-Wilder KO
Fury is no stranger to karaoke, but this epic performance came after one of the biggest moments...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2: Everything you need
Relive everything that happened in Las Vegas this week with our complete guide below
-
Takeaways from Fury vs. Wilder 2
Fury boxed, drank blood and sang karaoke with thousands of fans in a now-iconic performance
-
Fury, Wilder make epic ring entrances
Fury and Wilder definitely got the pre-fight hype going with their ring entrances on Saturday...
-
Wilder vs. Fury 2 fight purses
Fury and Wilder are set to rematch for fame and glory on Saturday, but will also take home...
-
Fury licks blood off Wilder midfight
Fury managed to execute one of the strangest moves in boxing history while dominating Wilder
-
Fury stops Wilder to claim title
Fury outmuscled and outclassed Wilder in the rematch to claim the WBC heavyweight title
-
Paul dismantles Gib for easy victory
Paul 'avenged' his brother, Logan, in beating the man from England