Boxing schedule for 2020 highlighted by Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero, Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev

Boxing is off and running in 2020 after some big bouts to start the year. None were bigger than Tyson Fury's destructive TKO victory over Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight crown in February. Plus, Danny Garcia is looking for another title opportunity after outpointing Ivan Redkach.

Now, we start our turn toward spring and some important fights for the title landscape are set to take place. Rising star Shakur Stevenson is set to defend his WBO featherweight title against Miguel Marriaga in March before we finally get the World Boxing Super Series final in the cruiserweight division between Yunier Dorticos and Mairis Breidis.

Plus, this summer marks the return of unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he takes on Kubrat Pulev in London from Tottenham's new stadium.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.