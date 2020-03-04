Boxing schedule for 2020 highlighted by Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero, Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
Boxing is off and running in 2020 after some big bouts to start the year. None were bigger than Tyson Fury's destructive TKO victory over Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight crown in February. Plus, Danny Garcia is looking for another title opportunity after outpointing Ivan Redkach.
Now, we start our turn toward spring and some important fights for the title landscape are set to take place. Rising star Shakur Stevenson is set to defend his WBO featherweight title against Miguel Marriaga in March before we finally get the World Boxing Super Series final in the cruiserweight division between Yunier Dorticos and Mairis Breidis.
Plus, this summer marks the return of unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as he takes on Kubrat Pulev in London from Tottenham's new stadium.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|March 7
|New York
|Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius
|Heavyweights
|FOX
|March 14
|New York
|Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. Miguel Marriaga
|WBO featherweight title
|ESPN
|March 14
|Oxon Hill, Maryland
|James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez
|Middleweights
|FS1
|March 21
|Riga, Latvia
|Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Breidis
|WBSS cruiserweight final
|DAZN
|March 28
|Quebec City, Canada
|Artur Beterbiev (c) vs. Meng Fanlong
|WBC light heavyweight title
|ESPN
|March 28
|Inglewood, California
|Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Vargas
|Welterweights
|DAZN
|April 25
|Las Vegas
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. John Riel Casimero (c)
|Bantamweight unification
|ESPN
|May 2
|Manchester, England
|Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin
|Heavyweights
|TBD
|May 9
|Fresno, California
|Jose Ramirez (c) vs. Viktor Postol
|WBC/WBO junior welterweight title
|ESPN
|June 20
|London
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. Kubrat Pulev
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
