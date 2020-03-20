Boxing schedule for 2020 in a holding pattern amid the coronavirus pandemic
After a strong start to 2020, boxing has come to a standstill as countries deal with the coronavirus pandemic
Boxing got off and running in 2020 with some big bouts to start the year. None were bigger than Tyson Fury's destructive TKO victory over Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC heavyweight crown in February. Plus, Danny Garcia is looking for another title opportunity after outpointing Ivan Redkach. But with coronavirus causing countries across the world to shut down large gatherings, many of the biggest fights on boxing's horizon have been postponed or outright canceled.
In one of the last big fights to take place before the shutdowns began, Robert Helenius scored a huge upset of Adam Kownacki in New York to disrupt the ascent of a potential future heavyweight title challenger. But championship bouts including Shakur Stevenson vs. Miguel Marriaga, Artur BeterBiev vs. Meng Fanlong and Naoya Inoue vs. John Riel Casimero have been pushed off the schedule.
Next to fall could be Anthony Joshua's defense of his heavyweight world titles against Kubrat Pulev, which is all but certain to be bumped from June 20 in London as the world continues to react to an unprecedented modern pandemic.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|March 28
|Inglewood, California
|Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Vargas (Canceled)
|Welterweights
|DAZN
|May 2
|Manchester, England
|Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin
|Heavyweights
|TBD
|May 9
|Fresno, California
|Jose Ramirez (c) vs. Viktor Postol
|WBC/WBO junior welterweight title
|ESPN
|May 16
|Riga, Latvia
|Yunier Dorticos vs. Mairis Breidis (Rescheduled from March 21)
|WBSS cruiserweight final
|DAZN
|June 20
|London
|Anthony Joshua (c) vs. Kubrat Pulev
|Unified heavyweight titles
|DAZN
|TBD
|Quebec City, Canada
|Artur Beterbiev (c) vs. Meng Fanlong (Postponed)
|WBC light heavyweight title
|ESPN
|TBD
|Las Vegas
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. John Riel Casimero (c) (Postponed)
|Bantamweight unification
|ESPN
