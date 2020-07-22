dillian-whyte-alex-povetkin.jpg
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. While those cards lacked top-tier names and championship fights, the boxing calendar is now filling with big fights, highlighted by a series of PBC events on Showtime and Showtime pay-per-view.

The highlight of the current schedule is a Sept. 19 doubleheader featuring the Charlo twins. Jermall Charlo will headline a small card on Showtime pay-per-view, putting his WBC middleweight title on the line against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. On the same pay-per-view, Jermell Charlo and Jeison Rosaro will battle in a WBC, WBA and IBF junior middleweight unification bout.

On Oct. 24, Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz will meet on Showtime pay-per-view in a fight for Davis' WBA lightweight title and Santa Cruz's WBA junior lightweight title.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
July 24Indio, CaliforniaVergil Ortiz vs. Samuel VargasWelterweightsDAZN
Aug. 1Uncasville, Connecticut
Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Angelo Leo
Vacant WBO junior featherweight title
Showtime
Aug. 1Essex, LondonSam Eggington vs. Ted CheesemanSuper welterweightsDAZN
Aug. 7Essex, LondonTeri Harper (c) vs. Natasha JonasWomen's junior lightweightsDAZN
Aug. 14Essex, LondonFelix Cash vs. Jason WelbornMiddleweightsDAZN
Aug. 15Uncasville, Connecticut
David Benavidez (c) vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo
WBC super middleweight title
Showtime
Aug. 15Tulsa, OklahomaJulio Cesar Martinez (c) vs. McWilliams ArroyoWBC flyweight titleDAZN
Aug. 22Las Vegas, NevadaEleider Alvarez vs. Joe Smith Jr.
WBO light heavyweight title eliminatorTBA
Aug. 22Essex LondonDillian Whyte (ic) vs. Alexander PovetkinInterim WBC heavyweight titleDAZN
Aug. 28Indio, CaliforniaJorge Linares vs. Javier Fortuna  
LightweightsDAZN
Aug. 29Las Vegas, NevadaJose Ramirez (c) vs. Viktor Postol
WBO and WBC junior welterweight titles
ESPN
Sept. 19Uncasville, Connecticut
Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha
Junior middleweightsShowtime
Sept. 26Uncasville, ConnecticutJermall Charlo (c) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
WBC middleweight title 
Showtime PPV
Sept. 26Uncasville, ConnecticutJermell Charlo (c) vs. Jeison Rosario (c)
WBC, WBA, IBF junior middleweight unification 
Showtime PPV
Oct. 3Cardiff, WalesGeorge Kambosos Jr. vs. Lee Selby  
IBF lightweight title eliminatorDAZN
Oct. 10Uncasville, ConnecticutSergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukahorov
IBF interim welterweight title
Showtime
Oct. 17Newcastle, EnglandLewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez  
Junior welterweightsDAZN
Oct. 24Uncasville, ConnecticutGervonta Davis (c) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (c)
WBA lightweight and WBA junior lightweight titles
Showtime PPV
Oct. 24LondonDaniel Dubois vs. Joy JoyceHeavyweightsTBD
Nov. 28Uncasville, ConnecticutChris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda
Junior lightweightsShowtime
Dec. 12Uncasville, ConnecticutNordine Oubaali (c) vs. Nonito Donaire
WBC bantamweight title
Showtime