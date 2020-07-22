After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. While those cards lacked top-tier names and championship fights, the boxing calendar is now filling with big fights, highlighted by a series of PBC events on Showtime and Showtime pay-per-view.

The highlight of the current schedule is a Sept. 19 doubleheader featuring the Charlo twins. Jermall Charlo will headline a small card on Showtime pay-per-view, putting his WBC middleweight title on the line against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. On the same pay-per-view, Jermell Charlo and Jeison Rosaro will battle in a WBC, WBA and IBF junior middleweight unification bout.

On Oct. 24, Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz will meet on Showtime pay-per-view in a fight for Davis' WBA lightweight title and Santa Cruz's WBA junior lightweight title.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.