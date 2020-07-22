After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. While those cards lacked top-tier names and championship fights, the boxing calendar is now filling with big fights, highlighted by a series of PBC events on Showtime and Showtime pay-per-view.
The highlight of the current schedule is a Sept. 19 doubleheader featuring the Charlo twins. Jermall Charlo will headline a small card on Showtime pay-per-view, putting his WBC middleweight title on the line against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. On the same pay-per-view, Jermell Charlo and Jeison Rosaro will battle in a WBC, WBA and IBF junior middleweight unification bout.
On Oct. 24, Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz will meet on Showtime pay-per-view in a fight for Davis' WBA lightweight title and Santa Cruz's WBA junior lightweight title.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|July 24
|Indio, California
|Vergil Ortiz vs. Samuel Vargas
|Welterweights
|DAZN
|Aug. 1
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Stephen Fulton Jr. vs. Angelo Leo
|Vacant WBO junior featherweight title
|Showtime
|Aug. 1
|Essex, London
|Sam Eggington vs. Ted Cheeseman
|Super welterweights
|DAZN
|Aug. 7
|Essex, London
|Teri Harper (c) vs. Natasha Jonas
|Women's junior lightweights
|DAZN
|Aug. 14
|Essex, London
|Felix Cash vs. Jason Welborn
|Middleweights
|DAZN
|Aug. 15
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|David Benavidez (c) vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo
|WBC super middleweight title
|Showtime
|Aug. 15
|Tulsa, Oklahoma
|Julio Cesar Martinez (c) vs. McWilliams Arroyo
|WBC flyweight title
|DAZN
|Aug. 22
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Eleider Alvarez vs. Joe Smith Jr.
|WBO light heavyweight title eliminator
|TBA
|Aug. 22
|Essex London
|Dillian Whyte (ic) vs. Alexander Povetkin
|Interim WBC heavyweight title
|DAZN
|Aug. 28
|Indio, California
|Jorge Linares vs. Javier Fortuna
|Lightweights
|DAZN
|Aug. 29
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Jose Ramirez (c) vs. Viktor Postol
|WBO and WBC junior welterweight titles
|ESPN
|Sept. 19
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Erickson Lubin vs. Terrell Gausha
|Junior middleweights
|Showtime
|Sept. 26
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko
|WBC middleweight title
|Showtime PPV
|Sept. 26
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Jermell Charlo (c) vs. Jeison Rosario (c)
|WBC, WBA, IBF junior middleweight unification
|Showtime PPV
|Oct. 3
|Cardiff, Wales
|George Kambosos Jr. vs. Lee Selby
|IBF lightweight title eliminator
|DAZN
|Oct. 10
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukahorov
|IBF interim welterweight title
|Showtime
|Oct. 17
|Newcastle, England
|Lewis Ritson vs. Miguel Vazquez
|Junior welterweights
|DAZN
|Oct. 24
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Gervonta Davis (c) vs. Leo Santa Cruz (c)
|WBA lightweight and WBA junior lightweight titles
|Showtime PPV
|Oct. 24
|London
|Daniel Dubois vs. Joy Joyce
|Heavyweights
|TBD
|Nov. 28
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda
|Junior lightweights
|Showtime
|Dec. 12
|Uncasville, Connecticut
|Nordine Oubaali (c) vs. Nonito Donaire
|WBC bantamweight title
|Showtime