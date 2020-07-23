Watch Now: Charlo Twins to Fight In PPV Doubleheader on September 26th ( 2:07 )

After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. While those cards lacked top-tier names and championship fights, the boxing calendar is now filling with big fights, highlighted by a series of PBC events on Showtime and Showtime pay-per-view.

The highlight of the current schedule is a Sept. 19 doubleheader featuring the Charlo twins. Jermall Charlo will headline a small card on Showtime pay-per-view, putting his WBC middleweight title on the line against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. On the same pay-per-view, Jermell Charlo and Jeison Rosaro will battle in a WBC, WBA and IBF junior middleweight unification bout.

On Oct. 24, Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz will meet on Showtime pay-per-view in a fight for Davis' WBA lightweight title and Santa Cruz's WBA junior lightweight title.

Not to be outdone, a pair of legends will step into the ring one more time for an exhibition bout sure to have fans buzzing. Mike Tyson will face Roy Jones Jr. on Sept. 12 in an exhibition with larger gloves and the intent not to knock each other out. The bout will air on PPV.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.