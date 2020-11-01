After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down boxing, a series of Top Rank shows "in the bubble" in Las Vegas kickstarted the sport's comeback. Now, as we get toward the final two months of the year, things are going out with a bang.

A new unified lightweight champion was crowned in October when Teofimo Lopez Jr. shocked many with his unanimous decision win over pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko. Plus, Gervonta "Tank" Davis proved why he may be the most devastating puncher in the lower weight classes with a vicious knockout of Leo Santa Cruz. Plus, Naoya Inoue once again scored a brutal finish, this time over Jason Moloney.

With eight weeks left in 2020, there's still big fights aplenty. First WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford returns for the first time this year when he takes on veteran Kell Brook on Nov. 14. A week later, Dillian Whyte gets his rematch with Alexander Povetkin after the Russian stunned the world earlier this summer with a brutal knockout.

Then there's the super exhibition everyone is talking about. Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are set to face off in an exhibition match on Nov. 28 in California. The bout was originally expected to take place on Sept. 12, but has been delayed, according to reports. While many of the details are still to be determined, seeing a pair of former champions mixed it up in their 50s will be worth the PPV price.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2020 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.