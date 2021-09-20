Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.

And many in the boxing community were stunned when WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas outpointed legend Manny Pacquiao to retain his title in August. Despite the fight being made last minute because of an injury to unified titleholder Errol Spence Jr., many expected Pacquiao, 42, to be able to take care of business against the Cuban. Now, uncertainty surrounds Pacquiao's fighting future.

Heavyweights are set to make a splash in the fall with all the major players in action. First, unified champion Anthony Joshua is back when he takes on former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Joshua had been hoping to secure an undisputed bout with WBC titleholder Tyson Fury earlier in the summer, but talks broke down as Fury dealt with his own negotiation issues.

Despite a delay due to COVID-19, Fury and Deontay Wilder will finally settle the score in their rivalry on Oct. 9 when they meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was originally scheduled for July 24 after Wilder won an arbitration ruling allowing him the third fight. But Fury tested positive for COVID-19 while in training camp and pushed back the date by nearly three months.

Plus, earlier that week, undisputed lightweight king Teofimo Lopez will battle George Kambosos in a rare Monday night PPV event presented by Triller Fight Club. After winning the purse bid for the mandatory challenger, confusion and COVID-19 delayed this match officially being made with Triller pushing for it to land in Australia. But the parties involved finally settled on Oct. 4 in New York.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.