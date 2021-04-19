david-benavidez.jpg
After a tumultuous 2020 that saw many major fights canceled or postponed, boxing is ready to head into 2021. As many champions and pound-for-pound elites hung on the sidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, boxing missed out on some big-time fights. However, as the year went out, fighters slowly started to trickle back into the ring, albeit not against the competition we would like to see.

But with guys like Anthony Joshua, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, Canelo Alvarez and GGG all getting in some tune-up fights, things are looking bright for 2021. And things got rolling with a strong start from Ryan Garcia, who rallied from an early knockdown to stop Luke Campbell and claim the interim WBC lightweight title. Garcia, along with Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney are setting up the prospects of some tasty matchups over the next 12 months in the 135-pound division.

As we get into May, Canelo Alvarez, fresh off a pair of victories in December and February, is back once again as he looks to stay active when he takes on Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Alvarez has said he hopes to fight two more times this year if successful against Saunders.

Then the summer really heats up with Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions unveiling a loaded slate with nine cards that will feature Gervonta "Tank" Davis moving up two divisions to face Mario Barrios for the WBA junior welterweight title as well as both Jermall and Jermell Charlo in big title fights.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
April 24Kissimmee, FloridaEmanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Christopher DiazWBO featherweight titleESPN
May 1Carson, CaliforniaAndy Ruiz vs. Chris ArreolaHeavyweightsFOX PPV
May 8DallasCanelo Alvarez (c) vs. Billy Joe Saunders (c)WBA, WBO and WBC super middleweight titlesDAZN
May 15TBDLuis Nery (c) vs. Brandon FigueroaWBC super bantamweight titleShowtime
May 22Las VegasJosh Taylor (c) vs. Jose Ramirez (c)Junior welterweight unificationESPN/ESPN+
May 29TBDNordine Oubaali (c) vs. Nonito Donaire
WBC bantamweight titleShowtime
May 29Las VegasDevin Haney (c) vs. Jorge LinaresWBC lightweight titleDAZN
June 5MiamiTeofimo Lopez (c) vs. George KambososUnified lightweight titlesTriller
June 12New YorkShakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila
WBO interim junior lightweight titleESPN/ESPN+
June 19Jalisco, MexicoJulio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson SilvaLight heavyweightsPPV
June 19HoustonJermall Charlo (c) vs. Juan Macias Montiel
WBC middleweight titleShowtime
June 19El Paso, TexasJamie Munguia vs. TBDMiddleweightsDAZN
June 26TBDMario Barrios (c) vs. Gervonta DavisWBA junior welterweight titleShowtime
July 3TBDChris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa
WBA super featherweight interim titleShowtime
July 9TBDRyan Garcia (c) vs. Javier FortunaWBC interim lightweight titleDAZN
July 17TBDJermell Charlo (c) vs. Brian Castaño (c)
Junior middleweight unificationShowtime
Aug. 14TBDJohn Riel Casimero (c) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux
WBO bantamweight titleShowtime
Aug. 28TBDDavid Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui
WBC super middleweight titleShowtime
Sept. 11TBDStephen Fulton, Jr. vs. TBD
Super bantamweight unificationShowtime