After a tumultuous 2020 that saw many major fights canceled or postponed, boxing is ready to head into 2021. As many champions and pound-for-pound elites hung on the sidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, boxing missed out on some big-time fights. However, as the year went out, fighters slowly started to trickle back into the ring, albeit not against the competition we would like to see.

But with guys like Anthony Joshua, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, Canelo Alvarez and GGG all getting in some tune-up fights, things are looking bright for 2021. And things got rolling with a strong start from Ryan Garcia, who rallied from an early knockdown to stop Luke Campbell and claim the interim WBC lightweight title. Garcia, along with Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney are setting up the prospects of some tasty matchups over the next 12 months in the 135-pound division.

As we get into May, Canelo Alvarez, fresh off a pair of victories in December and February, is back once again as he looks to stay active when he takes on Billy Joe Saunders in a super middleweight unification from AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Alvarez has said he hopes to fight two more times this year if successful against Saunders.

Then the summer really heats up with Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions unveiling a loaded slate with nine cards that will feature Gervonta "Tank" Davis moving up two divisions to face Mario Barrios for the WBA junior welterweight title as well as both Jermall and Jermell Charlo in big title fights.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.