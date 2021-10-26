Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May.

And many in the boxing community were stunned when WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas outpointed legend Manny Pacquiao to retain his title in August. Despite the fight being made last minute because of an injury to unified titleholder Errol Spence Jr., many expected Pacquiao, 42, to be able to take care of business against the Cuban. Pacquiao subsequently announced his retirement from boxing to focus on a presidential run in his native Philippines.

Plus, Oleksandr Usyk shocked many with his dazzling performance against Anthony Joshua to claim the unified heavyweight championships. Usyk took a decision over the champion in London and threw a wrench into any plans for a heavyweight unification bout after Joshua invoked his automatic rematch clause.

As we turn to November, Canelo Alvarez looks to make good on unifying all four titles at 168 pounds when he takes on Caleb Plant on Showtime PPV. Alvarez already owns three of the four belts and looks to secure the IBF from Plant in this sensational showdown. A win for Alvarez would also all but lock up yet another Fighter of the Year award.

Plus, a major welterweight title showdown is set for later in the month when WBO titleholder Terence Crawford takes on former champ Shawn Porter. The bout marks the biggest test of Crawford's career to date while Porter looks to get a title back under his belt after losing a close decision to Errol Spence Jr. in 2019.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.