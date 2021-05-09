Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.

Things continue to roll on in May though with some big action on the docket. Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez will finally meet in a junior welterweight unification bout on May 22 in Las Vegas that promises to be explosive.

Then in June, a major exhibition match comes to Showtime PPV when Floyd Mayweather takes on Logan Paul in Miami. The match got even more juice flowing when Logan's brother, Jake, caused a stir at the first press event by trying to take Mayweather's hat. The incident caused a major skirmish between the two camps.

Then the summer really heats up with Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions unveiling a loaded slate with nine cards that will feature Gervonta "Tank" Davis moving up two divisions to face Mario Barrios for the WBA junior welterweight title as well as both Jermall and Jermell Charlo in big title fights.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.