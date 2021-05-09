Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.
Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.
Things continue to roll on in May though with some big action on the docket. Josh Taylor and Jose Ramirez will finally meet in a junior welterweight unification bout on May 22 in Las Vegas that promises to be explosive.
Then in June, a major exhibition match comes to Showtime PPV when Floyd Mayweather takes on Logan Paul in Miami. The match got even more juice flowing when Logan's brother, Jake, caused a stir at the first press event by trying to take Mayweather's hat. The incident caused a major skirmish between the two camps.
Then the summer really heats up with Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions unveiling a loaded slate with nine cards that will feature Gervonta "Tank" Davis moving up two divisions to face Mario Barrios for the WBA junior welterweight title as well as both Jermall and Jermell Charlo in big title fights.
Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.
Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.
|Date
|Location
|Main event
|Weightclass/title
|Network
|May 15
|Los Angeles
|Luis Nery (c) vs. Brandon Figueroa
|WBC super bantamweight title
|Showtime
|May 22
|Las Vegas
|Josh Taylor (c) vs. Jose Ramirez (c)
|Junior welterweight unification
|ESPN/ESPN+
|May 29
|TBD
|Nordine Oubaali (c) vs. Nonito Donaire
|WBC bantamweight title
|Showtime
|May 29
|Las Vegas
|Devin Haney (c) vs. Jorge Linares
|WBC lightweight title
|DAZN
|June 5
|Miami
|Teofimo Lopez (c) vs. George Kambosos
|Unified lightweight titles
|Triller
|June 6
|Miami
|Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul
|Exhibition
|Showtime PPV
|June 12
|Las Vegas
|Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila
|WBO interim junior lightweight title
|ESPN
|June 19
|Jalisco, Mexico
|Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Anderson Silva
|Light heavyweights
|PPV
|June 19
|Houston
|Jermall Charlo (c) vs. Juan Macias Montiel
|WBC middleweight title
|Showtime
|June 19
|Las Vegas
|Naoya Inoue (c) vs. Michael Dasmarinas
|Unified bantamweight titles
|ESPN
|June 19
|El Paso, Texas
|Jamie Munguia vs. Maciej Sulęcki
|Middleweights
|DAZN
|June 26
|TBD
|Mario Barrios (c) vs. Gervonta Davis
|WBA junior welterweight title
|Showtime
|June 26
|Las Vegas
|Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Masayoshi Nakatani
|Lightweights
|ESPN+
|July 3
|TBD
|Chris Colbert vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa
|WBA super featherweight interim title
|Showtime
|July 17
|TBD
|Jermell Charlo (c) vs. Brian Castaño (c)
|Junior middleweight unification
|Showtime
|Aug. 14
|TBD
|John Riel Casimero (c) vs. Guillermo Rigondeaux
|WBO bantamweight title
|Showtime
|Aug. 28
|TBD
|David Benavidez vs. Jose Uzcategui
|WBC super middleweight title
|Showtime
|Sept. 11
|TBD
|Stephen Fulton, Jr. vs. TBD
|Super bantamweight unification
|Showtime