Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.

As we move into the summer months and start with June, a major exhibition match comes to Showtime PPV when Floyd Mayweather takes on Logan Paul in Miami. The match got even more juice flowing when Logan's brother, Jake, caused a stir at the first press event by trying to take Mayweather's hat. The incident caused a major skirmish between the two camps.

Then the summer really heats up with Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions unveiling a loaded slate with nine cards that will feature Gervonta "Tank" Davis moving up two divisions to face Mario Barrios for the WBA junior welterweight title as well as both Jermall and Jermell Charlo in big title fights.

Plus, the heavyweight title trilogy is finally on the books as WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury takes on Deontay Wilder for the third time. The two were expected to do so in 2020, but because of the pandemic were delayed. Now, after an arbitrator ruling, the two are set to meet in Las Vegas on July 24 to settle the score.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.