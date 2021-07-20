Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.

Plus, Filipino legend Nonito Donaire turned back the clock and stopped Nordine Oubaali to reclaim the WBC bantamweight title to close May. Donaire broke his own record for oldest man to win a major championship at age 38. And legendary retired champion Floyd Mayweather went the distance with social media star Logan Paul in their exhibition in June.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Summer is set to bring us even more exciting action. The much anticipated welterweight showdown between Manny Pacquiao and unified champ Errol Spence Jr. is set for Aug. 21 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao has not fought since a surprising decision win over Keith Thurman in July 2019 while Spence scored his first win in over a year against Danny Garcia in December following a horrific car crash.

And the YouTube star turned pro boxer is back to close August when Jake Paul faces off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland. Paul has run through the first three opponents in his career, but Woodley present the first real challenger to possess power and a respectable standup striking game.

Despite a delay due to COVID-19, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will finally settle the score in their rivalry in October when they meet inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was originally scheduled for July 24 after Wilder won an arbitration ruling allowing him the third fight as Fury looked to make a unification bout with Anthony Joshua. But Fury tested positive for COVID-19 while in training camp and pushed back the date by nearly three months.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.