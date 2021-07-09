Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.

Plus, Filipino legend Nonito Donaire turned back the clock and stopped Nordine Oubaali to reclaim the WBC bantamweight title to close May. Donaire broke his own record for oldest man to win a major championship at age 38. And legendary retired champion Floyd Mayweather went the distance with social media star Logan Paul in their exhibition in June.

The calendar took a bit of a blow with the reporting that the heavyweight trilogy between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was delayed from July 24 due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Fury's camp. Fury was among those testing positive, according to reports, and it is unclear when they will be able to reschedule the bout in the fall.

Still, the summer has plenty of action to get fans excited. An undisputed champion will be crowned at junior middleweight when Jermell Charlo meets Brian Castano in San Antonio, Texas, on July 17. Charlo earned unified status last time out with a thunderous TKO of Jeison Rosario to claim the WBA and IBF titles to pair with his WBC. Now, he'll look to earn the WBO belt from Castano, who has yet to taste defeat as a pro.

And the much anticipated welterweight showdown between Manny Pacquiao and unified champ Errol Spence Jr. is set for Aug. 21 in Las Vegas. Pacquiao has not fought since a surprising decision win over Keith Thurman in July 2019 while Spence scored his first win in over a year against Danny Garcia in December following a horrific car crash.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.