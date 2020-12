After a tumultuous 2020 that saw many major fights canceled or postponed, boxing is ready to head into 2021. As many champions and pound-for-pound elites hung on the sidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, boxing missed out on some big-time fights. However, as the year went out, fighters slowly started to trickle back into the ring, albeit not against the competition we would like to see.

But with guys like Anthony Joshua, Terence Crawford, Errol Spence, Canelo Alvarez and GGG all getting in some tune-up fights, things are looking bright for 2021. Already on schedule to kickoff the new year is lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia when he takes on Luke Campbell for the interim WBC 135-pound title on Jan. 2.

Plus, super middleweight champ Caleb Plant is set to return on Jan. 30 when he faces Caleb Truax, and a big fight that was delayed due to COVID-19 is back on the books for Feb. 20 when Miguel Berchelt takes on Oscar Valdez for the WBC junior lightweight title.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.