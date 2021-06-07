Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Plus, Filipino legend Nonito Donaire turned back the clock and stopped Nordine Oubaali to reclaim the WBC bantamweight title to close May. Donaire broke his own record for oldest man to win a major championship at age 38. And legendary retired champion Floyd Mayweather went the distance with social media star Logan Paul in their exhibition in June.

Now, we get a loaded June filled with big fights on nearly every weekend. Some of the biggest names in action include Shakur Stevenson, Teofimo Lopez Jr., Jermall Charlo, Naoya Inoue, Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Plus in July, the long awaited trilogy bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder commences in Las Vegas. The two fought to a disputed draw in their first meeting before Fury unseated Wilder from his WBC championship with a thudding TKO. Now, the two will meet after an arbitrator ruled that Wilder's rematch clause was still valid. The winner will hopefully meet unified titleholder Anthony Joshua later in 2021.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.