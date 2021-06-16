Boxing continues to roll on in 2021. After a rough 2020 that saw many stars either not compete or compete just once, the new year has seen a handful of fighters already seen ring time with big success.

Look no further than the pound for pound king himself, Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar has scored a pair of knockouts already, stopping Avni Yildirim with ease in February before another stoppage of Billy Joe Saunders in May. Now, Alvarez hopes to get a date with Caleb Plant in September to achieve undisputed champion status in the super middleweight division.

Plus, Filipino legend Nonito Donaire turned back the clock and stopped Nordine Oubaali to reclaim the WBC bantamweight title to close May. Donaire broke his own record for oldest man to win a major championship at age 38. And legendary retired champion Floyd Mayweather went the distance with social media star Logan Paul in their exhibition in June.

There's a handful of big fights still to come in June, but none bigger than the June 26 showdown in Atlanta. Gervonta "Tank" Davis will move up two weight classes to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBA junior welterweight crown in the main event of a Showtime PPV. Davis is coming off a knockout of the year win over Leo Santa Cruz where his power was on full display. Now, it's time to find out just how that power translates when he moves up 10 pounds in weight.

Plus in July, the long awaited trilogy bout between heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder commences in Las Vegas. The two fought to a disputed draw in their first meeting before Fury unseated Wilder from his WBC championship with a thudding TKO. Now, the two will meet after an arbitrator ruled that Wilder's rematch clause was still valid. The winner will hopefully meet unified titleholder Anthony Joshua later in 2021.

And in August, it's the much anticipated return of Manny Pacquiao when he takes on arguably the biggest test available to him in unified welterweight champion Errol Spence. Pacquiao has been on the sidelines since a sensational decision win over Keith Thurman in 2019 and now looks to do the almost unthinkable in claiming the unified titles at 147 pounds at 42 years old.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for the 2021 year.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.