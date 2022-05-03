Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly week after week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

As we move into May, Alvarez looks to continue his push in the light heavyweight division when he challenges WBA champion Dmitry Bivol for the WBA title in Las Vegas. Alvarez earned undisputed status at 168 pounds last November and apparently has designs on going for the same status at 175 pounds, which could put him on the cusp of being remembered as an all-time great. Bivol is no pushover, however, as the 31-year-old is 19-0 with 11 TKOs in his career.

One week later, a much-anticipated rematch to declare an undisputed champion at super welterweight is on tap when Jermell Charlo takes on Brian Castaño from Los Angeles on Showtime. The two threw down last summer in a fight when felt Castaño had done enough to win but resulted in a split draw.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.