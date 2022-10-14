Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Alvarez rebounded well with a decision over his longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Plus, Oleksandr Usyk reminded of his greatness again with another decision win over Anthony Joshua to retain the unified heavyweight crown. The Ukrainian now has his sights set on achieving undisputed status with a mammoth matchup against Tyson Fury.

A busy weekend is set for the middle of October with a trio of fight cards sure to get people's attention. First up on Oct. 15, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall look to settle the score in London when they clash for the undisputed middleweight titles. The bout was rescheduled after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. Then at night, former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is back in action in a PPV main event when he takes on veteran and former sparring partner Robert Helenius. And to close out the night, newly crowned undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney returns to the site of his title victory when he rematches George Kambosos Jr. in Melbourne, Australia.

Then to close out the month, social media star Jake Paul is back for his first event of 2022 after multiple postponements and cancellations when he takes on UFC legend Anderson Silva. Paul is expected to get his toughest test to date against Silva, who has some boxing credentials on his resume that include a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.