2021 was a wild year in the boxing ring with some shocking upsets and iconic moments that will live forever in the sport's lore. This year is shaping up to provide more of the same, with Mark Magsayo already providing one big upset, taking down Gary Russell Jr. and capturing the WBC featherweight title on Jan. 22.

Plus, former unified welterweight champ Keith Thurman returned in February to sore a solid win over rising contender Mario Barrios. Thurman hopes to get back into title contention with Errol Spence Jr., Terence Crawford and Yordenis Ugas all potential targets to get more gold around his waist.

It's been a solid start to the year, but things will continue picking up with some fights that are all but guaranteed to happen. Among those is the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua for three of the four recognized heavyweight world championships. Usyk dominated Joshua this past September to win the WBA, IBF and WBO titles. There is not yet a set date for the rematch but both sides are targeting April.

Things are starting to heat up as the calendar turns to spring with some big fights on deck in April. Spence is set to make his return in a unification bout with Ugas on April 16 that will see three of the four recognized titles at 147 pounds on the line. The bout is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Plus, WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury returns a week later in London when he battles mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.