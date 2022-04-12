Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. The first three months of the year have seen some incredible action and valiant returns to the ring, but the upcoming stretch of fights this spring may rival any stretch in recent history.

Kicking off with Gennady Golovkin and Ryan Garcia's returns on April 9, the sport will have a marquee matchup every weekend through the end of May. Stars in action include Errol Spence Jr., Tyson Fury, Shakur Stevenson, Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo and Gervonta "Tank" Davis.

Spence is set to make his return in a unification bout with WBA titleholder Yordenis Ugas on April 16 that will see three of the four recognized titles at 147 pounds on the line. The bout is set to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

One week later, the WBC heavyweight king Fury faces a mandatory challenger in Dillian Whyte when the two throw down from Wembley Stadium in London.

Then in May, Alvarez continues his push in the light heavyweight division when he challenges WBA champion Dmitry Bivol for the WBA title in Las Vegas. Alvarez earned undisputed status at 168 pounds last November and apparently has designs on going for the same status at 175 pounds, which could put him on the cusp of being remembered as an all-time great. Bivol is no pushover, however, as the 31-year-old is 19-0 with 11 TKOs in his career.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

