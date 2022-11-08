Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Alvarez rebounded well with a decision over his longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Plus, Oleksandr Usyk reminded of his greatness again with another decision win over Anthony Joshua to retain the unified heavyweight crown. The Ukrainian now has his sights set on achieving undisputed status with a mammoth matchup against Tyson Fury.

The schedule cools off a bit for the rest of November, with the biggest event left being an exhibition match for Floyd Mayweather. The legendary champion is set to take on social media star Deji in Dubai on Saturday night. Plus, Hasim Rahman Jr. makes his return after failing to make it to the ring against Jake Paul when he battles former UFC legend Vitor Belfort.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.