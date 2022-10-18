Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Alvarez rebounded well with a decision over his longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Plus, Oleksandr Usyk reminded of his greatness again with another decision win over Anthony Joshua to retain the unified heavyweight crown. The Ukrainian now has his sights set on achieving undisputed status with a mammoth matchup against Tyson Fury.

After Deontay Wilder and Devin Haney picked up big wins in the middle of the month, October is set to close out with another pair of massive stars. None bigger than social media star Jake Paul returning on Showtime PPV to take on MMA legend Anderson Silva from Phoenix. Plus, former unified lightweight king Vasiliy Lomachenko is back for his first fight in over a year when he takes on Jamaine Taylor in Las Vegas.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.