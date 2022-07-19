Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Alvarez will look to bounce back on Sept. 17 when he defends his undisputed super middleweight titles against longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Then, Jermell Charlo became the seventh male boxer to unify all four recognized titles in a division when he stopped Brian Castano in their rematch at junior middleweight. Charlo stopped each of his opponents in his quest to earn all four titles. Plus, Gervonta "Tank" Davis put an exclamation point on his rivalry with Rolando Romero when he stopped his foe in the sixth round at the Barclays Center.

The month of August is setting up to be a strong and busy one for fight fans. First, social media star turned pugilist Jake Paul is back when he takes on the son of a former heavyweight champion, Hasan Rahman Jr. Paul was originally expected to face Tommy Fury, but the Brit was forced to withdraw from a second scheduled bout with Paul after being denied entry into the United States. Rahman Jr. does mark the first opponent Paul will face with professional boxing experience.

Plus, the long-awaited rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is set to go down from Saudi Arabia. Usyk upset Joshua in September to claim three of the four recognized titles in the sport's most prestigious division. Now, he'll have to do it again if he hopes to become an undisputed champ later on down the line.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.