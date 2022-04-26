Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly week after week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

April concludes with two massive fights on April 30. Arguably the biggest fight in women's boxing history takes place when Katie Taylor defends her four lightweight world titles against Amanda Serrano, who was a two-belt champion at featherweight. That same night, WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson will battle WBC champion Oscar Valdez to unify their two world titles.

Then in May, Alvarez continues his push in the light heavyweight division when he challenges WBA champion Dmitry Bivol for the WBA title in Las Vegas. Alvarez earned undisputed status at 168 pounds last November and apparently has designs on going for the same status at 175 pounds, which could put him on the cusp of being remembered as an all-time great. Bivol is no pushover, however, as the 31-year-old is 19-0 with 11 TKOs in his career.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.