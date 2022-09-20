Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, things have dramatically picked up over the spring and now the sport heads into a long stretch loaded with big fights nearly every week.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Alvarez rebounded well with a decision over his longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Plus, Oleksandr Usyk reminded of his greatness again with another decision win over Anthony Joshua to retain the unified heavyweight crown. The Ukrainian now has his sights set on achieving undisputed status with a mammoth matchup against Tyson Fury.

Coming up next, unified featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson is back in action on Sept. 23 when he takes on Robson Conceicao. Stevenson remains undefeated so far in his career and is coming off a massive win over Oscar Valdez in April.

Plus, a busy October is on deck with the return of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder as he takes on veteran Robert Helenius. And the newly crowned undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney is back to rematch the man he won the titles from against George Kambosos Jr.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.