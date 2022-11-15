Boxing continues to deliver some massive moments and fights in 2022. After a strong start to the year, the sport winds down the 2022 calendar with fights nearly every weekend, including some of boxing's biggest names and most talented fighters.

The year has already seen major moments like Errol Spence Jr. dominating Yordenis Ugas to unify three of boxing's four world championships at welterweight. Tyson Fury also recently returned to the ring for what may be the last time as he knocked out Dillian Whyte in London.

The biggest of all, however, may have come in May when Canelo Alvarez failed in his bid to become WBA light heavyweight champion against Dmitry Bivol. The undisputed super middleweight champion was unable to present much of a challenge to the Russian titleholder as he landed a career low in punches over 12 rounds. Alvarez rebounded well with a decision over his longtime rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

Plus, Oleksandr Usyk reminded of his greatness again with another decision win over Anthony Joshua to retain the unified heavyweight crown. The Ukrainian now has his sights set on achieving undisputed status with a mammoth matchup against Tyson Fury.

On Nov. 19, Hasim Rahman Jr. returns to the ring for the first time since failing to make it to the ring against Jake Paul when he takes on former NFL and UFC veteran Greg Hardy, who is stepping in on late notice after UFC legend Vitor Belfort was forced out of the bout due to illness. That same day, Jaime Munguia will battle Gonzalo Corla in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The best fight left on November's calendar, however, is a clash between Regis Prograis and Jose Zepeda for the vacant WBC junior middleweight title. That clash goes down Nov. 26 from Carson California.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2022.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.