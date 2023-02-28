artur-beterbiev.png
Showtime

As February comes to a close, the year's boxing calendar continues to come together. With that schedule filling up has finally come the confirmation that Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet on April 22.

Davis announced in November that he and Ryan Garcia had agreed to the framework of a deal for a fight in 2023 with Davis only needing to get by Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 to make the fight a reality. He did exactly that, surviving a tough early challenge before scoring a knockout to secure arguably the biggest fight in boxing in terms of public attention.

One long-awaited fight is in the books, with Tommy Fury edging out a split decision win in his grudge match with Jake Paul. That Feb. 26 loss was the first of Paul's career and he has indicated that he will activate a rematch clause to run the fight back later in the year.

The schedule also took a hit with the recent announcement that the planned rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin had been postponed due to a Serrano injury. Their first meeting was a Fight of the Year effort in front of a wild crowd in Madison Square Garden, making it the biggest -- and arguably most important -- fight in the history of women's boxing.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
March 4Ontario, CaliforniaBrandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo
FeatherweightShowtime
March 4Culiacan, Mexico
Angel Fierro vs. Eduardo Estela
LightweightDAZN
March 11Sydney, AustraliaTim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison
Junior middleweightShowtime
March 11Liverpool, EnglandCallum Smith vs. Pawel Stepien
Light heavyweightDAZN
March 18Newcastle, EnglandCyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins
WelterweightDAZN
March 18Long Beach, CaliforniaGilberto Ramirez vs. Gabe RosadoLight heavyweightDAZN
March 23MontrealChristian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora
Super middleweightESPN+
March 25Las VegasDavid Benavidez vs. Caleb PlantSuper middleweightShowtime PPV
March 25Fresno, CaliforniaJose Ramirez vs. Richard CommeyJunior welterweightESPN
April 1LondonAnthony Joshua vs. Jermaine FranklinHeavyweightTBD
April 1TulsaRobeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe
Interim WBO featherweight titleESPN+
April 8Newark, New JerseyShakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro YoshinoLightweightESPN
April 8San AntonioJesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalezvacant WBO flyweight titleDAZN
April 8TokyoKenshiro Teraji (c) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez (c)
WBC, WBO, WBA junior flyweight titlesESPN+
April 8Carson, CaliforniaSebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza
Junior middleweightShowtime
April 15LondonJoe Joyce vs. Zhilei ZhangHeavyweightESPN+
April 22Las VegasGervonta Davis vs. Ryan GarciaLightweightShowtime PPV
April 22Cardiff, WalesShavkatdzhon Rakhimov (c) vs. Joe Cordina
IBF super featherweight title 
DAZN
April 29Arlington, TexasVergil Ortiz vs. Eimantas StanionisWelterweightDAZN