After a thrilling start to 2023 featuring multiple high-level entries into the Fight of the Year discussion, but without many of the biggest names of the sport in action, the boxing schedule really picked up when Gervonta Davis knocked out Ryan Garcia in an April 22 megafight. The next major fight of the year goes down on May 6 when undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez returns to action against mandatory challenger John Ryder.

Ryder is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent outing, he stopped Zach Parker to win the WBO interim super middleweight title. That put him in line as Alvarez's mandatory challenger, with the WBO currently having priority in the rotation of other mandatories from other sanctioning bodies. Alvarez is coming off a September win over Gennady Golovkin, which was his first title defense since becoming undisputed champion.

Alvarez vs. Ryder takes place in Guadalajara, Mexico, marking Alvarez's first fight in his home country since 2011.

A major pound-for-pound showdown was set for May 7, with former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue moving up to super bantamweight to challenge WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton. Unfortunately, Inoue suffered an injury and the fight has been postponed. That fight will now take place on July 25 in Japan.

The schedule also took a hit with the announcement that the planned rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin had been postponed due to a Serrano injury. Their first meeting was a Fight of the Year effort in front of a wild crowd in Madison Square Garden, making it the biggest -- and arguably most important -- fight in the history of women's boxing.

Taylor will still head to Dublin on May 20, however, with confirmation that she would defend her undisputed super lightweight championship against Chantelle Cameron.

Another undisputed champion will be in action on May 20, with lightweight king Devin Haney defending his title against former unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. Haney defeated George Kambosos Jr. to claim undisputed status at 135 pounds and again dominated Kambosos in the rematch. He now looks to face a former top pound-for-pound fighter to further cement his place as one of the new members of boxing's elite talents.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.