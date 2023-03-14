At the midway point of March, the year's boxing calendar continues to come together. With that schedule filling up has finally come the confirmation that Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet on April 22. Though that is not the only massive fight set for the first half of the year.

Davis announced in November that he and Ryan Garcia had agreed to the framework of a deal for a fight in 2023 with Davis only needing to get by Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 to make the fight a reality. He did exactly that, surviving a tough early challenge before scoring a knockout to secure arguably the biggest fight in boxing in terms of public attention.

A major pound-for-pound showdown is set for May 7, with former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue moving up to super bantamweight where he will challenge WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton.

The schedule also took a hit with the recent announcement that the planned rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin had been postponed due to a Serrano injury. Their first meeting was a Fight of the Year effort in front of a wild crowd in Madison Square Garden, making it the biggest -- and arguably most important -- fight in the history of women's boxing.

Taylor will still head to Dublin on the May 20 date, however, with confirmation that she would defend her undisputed super lightweight championship against Chantelle Cameron.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.