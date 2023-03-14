artur-beterbiev.png
At the midway point of March, the year's boxing calendar continues to come together. With that schedule filling up has finally come the confirmation that Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia will meet on April 22. Though that is not the only massive fight set for the first half of the year.

Davis announced in November that he and Ryan Garcia had agreed to the framework of a deal for a fight in 2023 with Davis only needing to get by Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 to make the fight a reality. He did exactly that, surviving a tough early challenge before scoring a knockout to secure arguably the biggest fight in boxing in terms of public attention.

A major pound-for-pound showdown is set for May 7, with former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue moving up to super bantamweight where he will challenge WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton.

The schedule also took a hit with the recent announcement that the planned rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin had been postponed due to a Serrano injury. Their first meeting was a Fight of the Year effort in front of a wild crowd in Madison Square Garden, making it the biggest -- and arguably most important -- fight in the history of women's boxing.

Taylor will still head to Dublin on the May 20 date, however, with confirmation that she would defend her undisputed super lightweight championship against Chantelle Cameron.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
March 18Newcastle, EnglandCyrus Pattinson vs. Chris Jenkins
WelterweightDAZN
March 18Long Beach, CaliforniaGilberto Ramirez vs. Gabe RosadoLight heavyweightDAZN
March 23MontrealChristian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora
Super middleweightESPN+
March 25Las VegasDavid Benavidez vs. Caleb PlantSuper middleweightShowtime PPV
March 25Fresno, CaliforniaJose Ramirez vs. Richard CommeyJunior welterweightESPN
April 1LondonAnthony Joshua vs. Jermaine FranklinHeavyweightDAZN
April 1TulsaRobeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe
Interim WBO featherweight titleESPN+
April 6Indio, CaliforniaAngel Acosta vs. Angelino CordovaFlyweightDAZN
April 7Brooks, CaliforniaShinard Bunch vs. Bryan FloresJunior welterweightShowtime
April 8Newark, New JerseyShakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro YoshinoLightweightESPN
April 8San AntonioJesse Rodriguez vs. Cristian Gonzalezvacant WBO flyweight titleDAZN
April 8TokyoKenshiro Teraji (c) vs. Jonathan Gonzalez (c)
WBC, WBO, WBA junior flyweight titlesESPN+
April 8Carson, CaliforniaSebastian Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza
Junior middleweightShowtime
April 15LondonJoe Joyce vs. Zhilei ZhangHeavyweightESPN+
April 22Las VegasGervonta Davis vs. Ryan GarciaLightweightShowtime PPV
April 22Cardiff, WalesShavkatdzhon Rakhimov (c) vs. Joe Cordina
IBF super featherweight title 
DAZN
April 29Arlington, TexasVergil Ortiz vs. Eimantas StanionisWelterweightDAZN
May 7Yokohama, JapanStephen Fulton (c) vs. Naoya InoueWBC, WBO super bantamweight titlesESPN
May 20DublinKatie Taylor (c) vs. Chantelle CameronUndisputed super lightweight titleDAZN
June 10New York CityJosh Taylor (c) vs. Teofimo LopezWBO light welterweight titleESPN