As summer draws near, the boxing schedule has been heating up with some of the sport's biggest stars in action. Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez both picked up recent wins while trying to stake their claim as "the face of boxing." Now attention turns to a pair of undisputed champions looking to maintain their positions at the pinnacle of their divisions.

Undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor was originally set to defend her titles in a rematch with Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin. Unfortunately, Serrano picked up an injury and the rematch of one of the most thrilling and important bouts in the history of women's boxing was off.

Now, Taylor will still fight in Dublin on May 20, taking on top contender Chantelle Cameron in a bout that has significant potential for an upset.

Also on May 20, undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will put his four world titles on the line against former unified champion Vasiliy Lomachenk. Haney defeated George Kambosos Jr. to claim undisputed status at 135 pounds and again dominated Kambosos in the rematch. He now looks to face a former top pound-for-pound fighter to further cement his place as one of the new members of boxing's elite talents.

A major pound-for-pound showdown was set for May 7, with former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue moving up to super bantamweight to challenge WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton. Unfortunately, Inoue suffered an injury and the fight has been postponed. That fight will now take place on July 25 in Japan.

