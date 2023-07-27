With summer in full swing, the boxing schedule has been heating up with some of the sport's biggest stars in action. Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez both picked up recent wins while trying to stake their claim as "the face of boxing." Undisptued titles have also been on the line of late, with Devin Haney edging out Vasiliy Lomachenko in a fantastic bout to retain his undisputed lightweight title, and all-time great and undisputed women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor coming up short in her bid to become undisputed super lightweight champion against Chantelle Cameron.

June got off to a surprising start, with Teofimo Lopez claiming the WBO junior welterweight title with a dominant upset victory over Josh Taylor. Many were questioning if Lopez's best days were already behind him despite being just 24 years old. Instead of fading away, Lopez put on one of the most complete performances of his career to put the boxing world on notice.

Things really turn up in late July. One of the most anticipated fights in recent memory is set to go down when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford clash in a battle of elite pound-for-pound talents for the undisputed welterweight championship.

As the calendar turns to August, it's time for the return of social media star Jake Paul. Coming off his first career loss to Tommy Fury, Paul will look to bounce back against former UFC star Nate Diaz. The fight will be contested at 180 pounds, which is much higher than the weight classes Diaz occupied in UFC of 155 and 170 pounds.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.