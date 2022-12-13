The sport of boxing is set to open the 2023 calendar year with some action. After a somewhat cool close to 202 where many stars featured their talents in stay-busy fights, the New Year begins with hopes of some of the top stars facing off against other top opposition over the next 12 months.

It all begins on Jan. 7 when Gervonta "Tank" Davis returns to take on Hector Luis Garcia on Showtime PPV. Davis announced in November that he and Ryan Garcia had agreed to the framework of a deal for a fight in 2023 after both men take warmup bouts. Garcia will have his on Jan. 28 when he battles Mercito Gesta.

Plus, undisputed junior middleweight king Jermell Charlo is back in a major test when he takes on undefeated rising contender Tim Tszyu. And unified light heavyweight champ Artur Beterbiev puts his trio of titles on the line against Anthony Yarde in London.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.