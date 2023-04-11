With the start of spring comes a boom period for what are sure to be some of the biggest fights of the year. That includes a massive fight between young stars Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia on April 22. Also, on May 6, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez returns to action against mandatory challenger John Ryder.

Davis announced in November that he and Ryan Garcia had agreed to the framework of a deal for a fight in 2023 with Davis only needing to get by Hector Luis Garcia on Jan. 7 to make the fight a reality. He did exactly that, surviving a tough early challenge before scoring a knockout to secure arguably the biggest fight in boxing in terms of public attention.

Ryder is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent outing, he stopped Zach Parker to win the WBO interim super middleweight title. That put him in line as Alvarez's mandatory challenger, with the WBO currently having priority in the rotation of other mandatories from other sanctioning bodies. Alvarez is coming off a September win over Gennady Golovkin, which was his first title defense since becoming undisputed champion.

Alvarez vs. Ryder takes place in Guadalajara, Mexico, marking Alvarez's first fight in his home country since 2011.

A major pound-for-pound showdown was set for May 7, with former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue moving up to super bantamweight to challenge WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton. Unfortunately, Inoue suffered an injury and the fight has been postponed. That fight will now take place on July 25 in Japan.

The schedule also took a hit with the announcement that the planned rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano on May 20 in Dublin had been postponed due to a Serrano injury. Their first meeting was a Fight of the Year effort in front of a wild crowd in Madison Square Garden, making it the biggest -- and arguably most important -- fight in the history of women's boxing.

Taylor will still head to Dublin on the May 20 date, however, with confirmation that she would defend her undisputed super lightweight championship against Chantelle Cameron.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.