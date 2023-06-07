As summer draws near, the boxing schedule has been heating up with some of the sport's biggest stars in action. Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez both picked up recent wins while trying to stake their claim as "the face of boxing." Undisptued titles have also been on the line of late, with Devin Haney edging out Vasiliy Lomachenko in a fantastic bout to retain his undisputed lightweight title, and all-time great and undisputed women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor coming up short in her bid to become undisputed super lightweight champion against Chantelle Cameron.

One of the most intriguing fights on the coming boxing calendar is the June 10 clash between WBO junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor and former lightweight king Teofimo Lopez. Since defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify three world titles in addition to holding the WBC franchise championship, Lopez has seen his career hit a rough patch. First, he was clearly defeated by George Kambosos Jr. After rebounding with a win over Pedro Campa, Lopez then struggled to win a split decision against Sandor Martin.

Lopez now looks for a massive statement win against former undisputed super lightweight champion Taylor. Taylor is undefeated but now only holds the WBO title after being out of action since February 2022.

Things really turn up in late July. A major pound-for-pound showdown was set for May 7, with former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue moving up to super bantamweight to challenge WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton. Unfortunately, Inoue suffered an injury and the fight has been postponed. That fight will now take place on July 25 in Japan.

Then, on July 29, one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory is set to go down when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford clash in a battle of elite pound-for-pound talents for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.