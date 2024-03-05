fury-usyk-presser.jpg
Getty Images

2023 was a fantastic year for boxing, with nearly every major fight fans have called for actually getting made. The biggest of those fights that did not come together was a battle between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

While that fight didn't come together for 2023, it is set as the current highlight of the 2024 boxing calendar. Fury and Usyk will battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 with all four heavyweight world titles on the line. The fight was originally set for Feb. 17, but Fury suffered a cut in sparring just weeks out from the fight that forced the bout to be delayed.

While that showdown got delayed, another major showdown is set for Saudi Arabia in March when Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou. Joshua is coming off an impressive showing against Otto Wallin in December where he scored a brutal TKO win. Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, made his pro boxing debut against Fury in October where he stunningly scored a knockdown before losing a split decision to the lineal heavyweight champ. Now, a win for either man could set them up for a shot at one of the four titles currently held by Usyk and Fury.

Another major showdown is set for the summer in Saudi Arabia as an undisputed light heavyweight champion will be crowned. Unified titleholder Artur Beterbiev will take on WBA champ Dmitry Bivol on June 1 with all four titles at stake.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
March 7MontrealSteven Butler vs. Steve RollsMiddleweightESPN
March 8Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaAnthony Joshua vs. Francis NgannouHeavyweightsTBD PPV
March 16Las VegasWilliam Zepeda vs. Maxi HughesLightweightDAZN
March 23Sheffield, EnglandDalton Smith vs. Jose ZepedaJunior welterweightDAZN
March 29Glendale, ArizonaOscar Valdez vs. Liam WilsonJunior lightweightsESPN+
March 30Las VegasTim Tszyu (c) vs. Keith ThurmanWBO junior middleweight titlePrime Video
April 20Las VegasDevin Haney (c) vs. Ryan GarciaWBC junior welterweight titleDAZN
April 27Leeds, EnglandJosh Taylor vs. Jack CatterallJunior welterweightsESPN+
May 12Perth, AustraliaVasiliy Lomachenko vs. George KambososVacant IBF lightweight titleESPN
May 18Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaTyson Fury (c) vs. Oleksandr Usyk (c)Undisputed heavyweight titlesPPV
June 1Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaArtur Beterbiev (c) vs. Dmitry Bivol (c)Undisputed light heavyweight titlesPPV