2023 was a fantastic year for boxing, with nearly every major fight fans have called for actually getting made. The biggest of those fights that did not come together was a battle between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF, WBA and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

While that fight didn't come together for 2023, it is set as the current highlight of the 2024 boxing calendar. Fury and Usyk will battle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 with all four heavyweight world titles on the line. The fight was originally set for Feb. 17, but Fury suffered a cut in sparring just weeks out from the fight that forced the bout to be delayed.

While that showdown got delayed, another major showdown is set for Saudi Arabia in March when Anthony Joshua takes on Francis Ngannou. Joshua is coming off an impressive showing against Otto Wallin in December where he scored a brutal TKO win. Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, made his pro boxing debut against Fury in October where he stunningly scored a knockdown before losing a split decision to the lineal heavyweight champ. Now, a win for either man could set them up for a shot at one of the four titles currently held by Usyk and Fury.

Another major showdown is set for the summer in Saudi Arabia as an undisputed light heavyweight champion will be crowned. Unified titleholder Artur Beterbiev will take on WBA champ Dmitry Bivol on June 1 with all four titles at stake.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule