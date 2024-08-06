It's been a wild year so far in the boxing ring. The first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion was crowned after Oleksandr Usyk outboxed Tyson Fury. Undisputed (at the time) super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez returned to score a spirited win over countryman Jaime Munguia. And Gervonta Davis scored a brutal knockout in his return to the ring against Frank Martin.

But with just five months left to go in 2024, there's plenty of big attractions left on the horizon. Usyk and Fury are set to rematch at the close of the year in Saudi Arabia. Alvarez is set to face another interesting challenge, though not the one many fans were hoping for, in Edgar Berlanga. And, there's the much-anticipated showdown between social media star turned boxer Jake Paul and former undisputed heavyweight king Mike Tyson, who just turned 58.

Alvarez is set for his return on Mexican Independence Day weekend in September. One week later, Former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is back in action when he takes on top contender Daniel Dubois in London for the vacant IBF championship.

Take a look at the rest of the calendar for 2024 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule