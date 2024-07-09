jake-paul-glasses-presser.jpg
Getty Images

The biggest fight of 2024 is now in the rear-view after Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. The fight was another in the long list of massive showdowns that boxing has produced over the past few years.

A rematch between Usyk and Fury is now on the books, with the clash set for Dec. 21. The fight will again be held in Saudi Arabia, which has become the new home of the biggest fights in the sport.

Another big name got a big victory to kick off the summer stretch with Gervonta "Tank" Davis stopping Frank Martin in the eighth round of their June 15 bout. With the win, Davis retained the WBA lightweight title and kept himself in the driver's seat for big fights down the road.

Also set for the summer was one of the strangest, yet most intriguing fights on the boxing calendar, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was set return to the boxing ring at age 58 against social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, on Netflix on July 20. Unfortunately, a medical issue for Tyson has forced the fight to be postponed to Nov. 15.

In a surprising twist, Paul decided to remain on the July 20 date and will face former UFC fighter and current bare-knuckle star Mike Perry in a dangerous bout for both men.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
July 13PhiladelphiaJaron Ennis (c) vs. David Avanesyan
IBF welterweight titleDAZN
July 13Las VegasJanibek Alimkhanuly (c) vs. Andrei Mikhailovich
WBO, IBF middleweight titlesESPN
July 20TokyoJunto Nakatani (c) vs. Vincent Astrolabio
WBC bantamweight title
ESPN+
July 20TampaJake Paul vs. Mike PerryCruiserweightsDAZN PPV
July 27LondonJoe Joyce vs. Derek ChisoraHeavyweightsDAZN
July 27DetroitVanessa Lepage-Joanisse (c) vs. Claressa Shields
WBC heavyweight titleDAZN
Aug. 3Los AngelesTerence Crawford vs. Israil MadrimovJunior middleweightsTBD
Aug. 10Albuquerque, New Mexico
Luis Alberto Lopez (c) vs. Angelo Leo
IBF featherweight title
ESPN
Aug. 10Las VegasSerhii Bohahcuk (c) vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr.
WBC junior middleweight titleDAZN
Aug. 24Manchester, England 
Jack Catterall vs. Regis Prograis
Junior welterweightsDAZN
Sept. 21LondonDaniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua
Vacant IBF heavyweight titleDAZN PPV
Nov. 15Arlington, TexasJake Paul vs. Mike TysonHeavyweightsNetflix
Dec. 21Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Oleksander Usyk (c) vs. Tyson Fury
Undisputed heavyweight championshipPPV