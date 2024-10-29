It's been a wild year so far in the boxing ring. The first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion was crowned after Oleksandr Usyk outboxed Tyson Fury. Undisputed (at the time) super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez returned to score a spirited win over countryman Jaime Munguia before returning in September to outbox Edgar Berlanga. And Gervonta Davis scored a brutal knockout in his return to the ring against Frank Martin.

But with roughly two months left to go in 2024, plenty of big attractions are left on the horizon. Usyk and Fury are set to rematch in Saudi Arabia at the close of the year. There's the much-anticipated showdown between social media star turned boxer Jake Paul and former undisputed heavyweight king Mike Tyson, who just turned 58.

Davis is also set for a return to the ring before the end of the year when he defends his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach. Undisputed junior featherweight champ -- and pound-for-pound king -- Naoya Inoue will also be in action when he defends his four world championships against Sam Goodman on Christmas Eve.

Take a look at the rest of the calendar for 2024 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule