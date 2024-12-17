It's been a wild year so far in the boxing ring. The first four-belt undisputed heavyweight champion was crowned after Oleksandr Usyk outboxed Tyson Fury. Undisputed (at the time) super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez returned to score a spirited win over countryman Jaime Munguia before returning in September to outbox Edgar Berlanga. And Gervonta Davis scored a brutal knockout in his return to the ring against Frank Martin.

Also, on Nov. 15 Jake Paul took a clear decision win over Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight didn't live up to the unrealistic hype but did draw massive mainstream attention while streaming live on Netflix.

But with just a few weeks left to go in 2024, plenty of big attractions are left on the horizon. This includes a pair of fights featuring pound-for-pound talent.

Usyk and Fury are set to rematch in Saudi Arabia at the close of the year. The pair will meet on Dec. 21, with Usyk looking to once again prove himself as the best heavyweight on the planet, though he was stripped of his IBF heavyweight title after the first Fury bout due to sanctioning body politics.

One more major matchup was expected to take place on Christmas Eve with undisputed junior featherweight champion Naoya Inoue taking the ring against mandatory challenger Sam Goodman in Inoue's native home of Tokyo, Japan. Unfortunately, Goodman suffered a nasty cut on his eyelid in training camp and forced the fight to be postponed to Jan. 25.

Take a look at the rest of the calendar for 2024 below.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule