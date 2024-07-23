The biggest fight of 2024 is now in the rear-view after Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury to become undisputed heavyweight champion on May 18 in Saudi Arabia. The fight was another in the long list of massive showdowns that boxing has produced over the past few years.

A rematch between Usyk and Fury is now on the books, with the clash set for Dec. 21. The fight will again be held in Saudi Arabia, which has become the new home of the biggest fights in the sport.

Another big name got a big victory to kick off the summer stretch with Gervonta "Tank" Davis stopping Frank Martin in the eighth round of their June 15 bout. With the win, Davis retained the WBA lightweight title and kept himself in the driver's seat for big fights down the road.

Also set for the summer was one of the strangest, yet most intriguing fights on the boxing calendar, former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson was set return to the boxing ring at age 58 against social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul, 27, on Netflix on July 20. Unfortunately, a medical issue for Tyson has forced the fight to be postponed to Nov. 15.

In a surprising twist, Paul decided to remain on the July 20 date and faced former UFC fighter and current bare-knuckle star Mike Perry. Paul dominated Perry, scoring knockdowns in the first two rounds before one final knockdown in the sixth to get the TKO victory and keep his Tyson bout in place.

Now, we can look ahead to arguably boxing's best fighter returning to the ring as Terence Crawford is set to move up to junior middleweight for a bout with Israil Madrimov on Aug. 3.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

2024 upcoming boxing schedule